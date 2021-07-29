New AHO Board member—EOI now open

The Aboriginal Housing Office (AHO) is seeking the expertise of a new Board member to assist in determining the strategic direction and policies of the AHO to achieve its vision of equal access to and choice in affordable housing for Aboriginal people in NSW.



The role works closely with the Minister for Water, Property & Housing, Melinda Pavey, advising on Aboriginal housing matters on behalf of Aboriginal people to meet their cultural and social requirements.



We are seeking applicants that are committed to:

providing advice to governments about adequate housing

advocating housing related matters on behalf of the Aboriginal community of NSW

providing strategic direction for sustainable quality housing for Aboriginal people in NSW

developing strategic alliances with key stakeholders, in particular, the Aboriginal community, government and non-government agencies

reviewing the AHO's performance against strategic plans and directions

developing and upholding a culturally appropriate, professional and mutually respectful working relationship between the Board, the Executive and staff of the AHO

developing and upholding a professional and mutually respectful AHO governance model embracing the role and responsibilities of Regional Aboriginal Housing Committees (RAHC).

Application Process

To apply please download and refer to the following Expression of Interest Pack:

AHO Board Member—Expression of Interest Pack

All applications must include:

A cover letter

A current resume

Any other supporting documents e.g. transcript, list of publications

Applications close: Sunday 08.08.2021 at 11.59pm

Submissions should be sent via email to Requests@aho.nsw.gov.au for the Attention of Jody Broun, AHO Chief Executive, by 11:59pm 8 August 2021.

For further information, or to have a confidential discussion about this position, please contact Brandon Etto, Executive Officer, on 0435 905 295 or via email: Brandon.Etto@aho.nsw.gov.au